S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.30% Higher at 18918.40 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 57.45 points or 0.30% today to 18918.40

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 339.11 points or 1.83% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 14.35% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 14.35% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.91% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 11.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.35% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.91% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 2304.44 points or 10.86%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1747ET