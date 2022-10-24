Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.30% Higher at 18918.40 -- Data Talk

10/24/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 57.45 points or 0.30% today to 18918.40


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 339.11 points or 1.83% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 14.35% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 14.35% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.91% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 11.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.35% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.91% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 2304.44 points or 10.86%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1747ET

Latest news
05:58pCORRECTION -- Brompton Funds Declare Distributions
AQ
05:52pU.S. takes note of China congress, says important to keep communications open
RE
05:52pAmeren : Transmission hosts open houses and seeks public input on Sursee-Aviston Transmission Project
PU
05:51pAustralia's No. 1 health insurer says more patient data stolen in hack
RE
05:50pEU cautions against gas price cap for electricity - document
RE
05:50pMarsh McLennan Announces Pricing of $1 Billion Senior Notes Offering
BU
05:48pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.30% Higher at 18918.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:47pThe Community Financial Corporation Reports Record EPS of $1.34 and ROAA of 1.31% for the Third Quarter 2022
AQ
05:47pBOVESPA Index Ends 3.27% Lower at 116012.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:47pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.37% Higher at 47765.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures slide as China worries sour global mood
2European stocks jump on Fed slowdown hopes, Prosus slides on China woes
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, AT&T, Chevron, Intel, Qualcomm...
4France's Atos says several players eyeing its Tech Foundations business
5Stocks and bonds of France's care home company Orpea suspended

HOT NEWS