S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.30% Higher at 18918.40 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 57.45 points or 0.30% today to 18918.40
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 339.11 points or 1.83% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
--Up four of the past six trading days
--Off 14.35% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
--Off 14.35% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 3.91% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 11.12% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 14.35% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 3.91% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 2.57%
--Year-to-date it is down 2304.44 points or 10.86%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-24-22 1747ET