Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.30% Higher at 21613.18 -- Data Talk

11/25/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 64.75 points or 0.30% today to 21613.18

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 192.41 points or 0.90% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

--Off 0.71% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

--Off 0.71% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 25.73% from its 52-week low of 17190.25 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Rose 24.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.71% from its 2021 closing high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 24.66% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.74%

--Year-to-date it is up 4179.82 points or 23.98%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-21 1733ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.03% to 90.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.30% Higher at 21613.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.24% Higher at 105811.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.44% Lower at 50625.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.77% Higher at 84956.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pToronto market rises for third day as technology rallies
RE
03:24pEuropean shares bounce off 3-week lows as utilities rise
RE
12:59pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.33% Higher at 7310.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:59pDAX Ends 0.25% Higher at 15917.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:59pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.48% Higher at 7075.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1China criticizes U.S. for putting Chinese firms on trade blacklist
2More Fed officials open to speeding up bond-buying taper, rates liftoff
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Rise on Wall Street Gains
4Kuwait reaffirms support for OPEC+ agreement -state news agency
5Volkswagen : Bidder consortium publishes further information on takeove..

HOT NEWS