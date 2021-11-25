S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.30% Higher at 21613.18 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 64.75 points or 0.30% today to 21613.18

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 192.41 points or 0.90% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

--Off 0.71% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

--Off 0.71% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 25.73% from its 52-week low of 17190.25 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Rose 24.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.71% from its 2021 closing high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 24.66% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.74%

--Year-to-date it is up 4179.82 points or 23.98%

