S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.30% Lower at 20302.11 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 61.48 points or 0.30% today to 20302.11
--Down for five consecutive trading days
--Down 251.90 points or 1.23% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021
--Longest losing streak since Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, when the market fell for six straight trading days
--Off 1.23% from its record close of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Friday, July 30, 2021
--Off 1.23% from its 52-week high of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021
--Up 30.30% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 22.47% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.23% from its 2021 closing high of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021
--Up 17.10% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 0.07%
--Year-to-date it is up 2868.75 points or 16.46%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
