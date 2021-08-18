Log in
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.30% Lower at 20302.11 -- Data Talk

08/18/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 61.48 points or 0.30% today to 20302.11

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 251.90 points or 1.23% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 1.23% from its record close of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Off 1.23% from its 52-week high of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 30.30% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 22.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.23% from its 2021 closing high of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021

--Up 17.10% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 2868.75 points or 16.46%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-21 1733ET

