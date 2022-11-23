Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 20282.26 -- Data Talk

11/23/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 62.25 points or 0.31% today to 20282.26


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 305.13 points or 1.53% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 8.17% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 8.17% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.40% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.17% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.40% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.41%

--Year-to-date it is down 940.58 points or 4.43%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1737ET

Latest news
05:56pFTC likely to file lawsuit to block Microsoft's $69 billion bid for Activision - Politico
RE
05:52pAustralia's AGL Energy announces closure of Torrens Island 'B' power station
RE
05:44pBerkshire Hathaway says Warren Buffett donates shares to family charities
RE
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 20282.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 108841.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.45% Higher at 51993.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pFlow Capital Announces Early Repayment of Heretto Investment
GL
05:38pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.25% Higher at 158563.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pAlessandro Michele steps down as Gucci creative director
AQ
05:36pDogecoin Gained 3.74% to $0.081 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed minutes may show debate over risks of aggressive rate hikes
2Analyst recommendations: Air products, Best Buy, Glencore, Sage, Stanle..
3Stellantis stores cars in old French airfield amid delivery logjam - so..
4U.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected
5U.S. WTI CRUDE OIL FUTURES…

HOT NEWS