S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 20282.26 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 62.25 points or 0.31% today to 20282.26

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 305.13 points or 1.53% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 8.17% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 8.17% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.40% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.17% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.40% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.41%

--Year-to-date it is down 940.58 points or 4.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1737ET