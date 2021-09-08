S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.31% Lower at 20741.79 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 64.84 points or 0.31% today to 20741.79
--Fourth highest close in history
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 79.64 points or 0.38% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Off 0.38% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 0.38% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 33.13% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 26.60% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.38% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 19.64% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 0.77%
--Year-to-date it is up 3308.43 points or 18.98%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
