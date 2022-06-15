S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.32% Higher at 19611.56 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 63.05 points or 0.32% today to 19611.56

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 7, 2022

--Snaps a five trading day losing streak

--Off 11.21% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 11.21% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.32% from its 52-week low of 19548.51 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down 3.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.21% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.32% from its 2022 closing low of 19548.51 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.39%

--Year-to-date it is down 1611.28 points or 7.59%

