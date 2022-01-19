Log in
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.33% Lower at 21205.16 -- Data Talk

01/19/2022 | 05:39pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 69.41 points or 0.33% today to 21205.16


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 332.29 points or 1.54% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Off 2.59% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 2.59% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 22.31% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 17.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.54% from its 2022 closing high of 21537.45 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 0.79% from its 2022 closing low of 21039.66 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.08%

--Year-to-date it is down 17.68 points or 0.08%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-22 1738ET

