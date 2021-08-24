S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.34% Higher at 20547.76 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 70.50 points or 0.34% today to 20547.76

--Second highest close in history

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 332.40 points or 1.64% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 22, 2021

--Off 0.03% from its record close of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Off 0.03% from its 52-week high of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 31.88% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.03% from its 2021 closing high of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021

--Up 18.52% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 3114.40 points or 17.86%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1734ET