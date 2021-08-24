Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.34% Higher at 20547.76 -- Data Talk

08/24/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 70.50 points or 0.34% today to 20547.76

--Second highest close in history

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 332.40 points or 1.64% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 22, 2021

--Off 0.03% from its record close of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Off 0.03% from its 52-week high of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 31.88% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.03% from its 2021 closing high of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021

--Up 18.52% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 3114.40 points or 17.86%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1734ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.22% to 87.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.34% Higher at 20547.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Higher at 120210.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.13% Lower at 51985.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.34% Higher at 71353.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:09pCANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.34% to 20,547.76
RE
03:09pADRs End Mostly Higher
DJ
02:27pPinduoduo Up Over 19%, Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 4178.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.26% Lower at 3625.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Oil settles up 3%, boosted by Mexican oil rig outage, U.S. vaccine approval
3RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : resumes operations at Richards Bay Minerals
4Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
5Exclusive-U.S. SEC to scrutinize firms' digital-engagement practices as investor worries grow

HOT NEWS