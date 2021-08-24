S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.34% Higher at 20547.76 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 70.50 points or 0.34% today to 20547.76
--Second highest close in history
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 332.40 points or 1.64% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 22, 2021
--Off 0.03% from its record close of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021
--Off 0.03% from its 52-week high of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021
--Up 31.88% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 23.65% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.03% from its 2021 closing high of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021
--Up 18.52% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 1.28%
--Year-to-date it is up 3114.40 points or 17.86%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-24-21 1734ET