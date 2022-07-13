S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.34% Lower at 18615.19 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 63.45 points or 0.34% today to 18615.19

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 447.98 points or 2.35% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 15.72% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 9, 2021

--Off 15.72% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down 7.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.72% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.31%

--Year-to-date it is down 2607.65 points or 12.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

