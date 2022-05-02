S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.34% Lower at 20692.22 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 69.78 points or 0.34% today to 20692.22

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 428.84 points or 2.03% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 6.32% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 6.32% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 8.29% from its 52-week low of 19107.77 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 7.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.32% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.72% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 530.62 points or 2.50%

