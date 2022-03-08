S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.34% Lower at 21232.03 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 72.37 points or 0.34% today to 21232.03

--Down 170.40 points or 0.80% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 2.46% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Off 2.46% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 14.16% from its 52-week low of 18599.19 hit Tuesday, March 9, 2021

--Rose 14.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.72% from its 2022 closing high of 21604.19 hit Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022

--Up 3.35% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.50%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.19 points or 0.04%

