S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.34% Lower at 21531.72 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 72.47 points or 0.34% today to 21531.72

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 1.09% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 1.09% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 19.22% from its 52-week low of 18060.26 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 17.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.34% from its 2022 closing high of 21604.19 hit Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022

--Up 4.81% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 308.88 points or 1.46%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-22 1742ET