S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.34% Lower at 21715.41 -- Data Talk

04/12/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 75.08 points or 0.34% today to 21715.41


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 158.94 points or 0.73% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 6, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 1.68% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 1.68% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 14.10% from its 52-week low of 19031.64 hit Thursday, April 22, 2021

--Rose 13.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.68% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.70% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.80%

--Year-to-date it is up 492.57 points or 2.32%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 1736ET

