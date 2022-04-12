S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.34% Lower at 21715.41 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 75.08 points or 0.34% today to 21715.41
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 158.94 points or 0.73% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 6, 2022
--Down four of the past six trading days
--Off 1.68% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022
--Off 1.68% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 14.10% from its 52-week low of 19031.64 hit Thursday, April 22, 2021
--Rose 13.08% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.68% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 5.70% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.80%
--Year-to-date it is up 492.57 points or 2.32%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
