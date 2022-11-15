S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.37% Higher at 19994.78 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 72.97 points or 0.37% today to 19994.78

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 9.47% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 9.47% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.82% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.47% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.82% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.93%

--Year-to-date it is down 1228.06 points or 5.79%

