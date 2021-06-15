Log in
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.37% Higher at 20231.32 -- Data Talk

06/15/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 73.67 points or 0.37% today to 20231.32

--A new record close

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 229.05 points or 1.15% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 4, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, May 28, 2021 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Up 33.20% from its 52-week low of 15188.98 hit Friday, June 26, 2020

--Rose 30.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 16.69% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 2797.96 points or 16.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-21 1736ET

