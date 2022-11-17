S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 19884.58 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 73.38 points or 0.37% today to 19884.58

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 110.20 points or 0.55% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 9.97% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 9.97% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.22% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.97% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.22% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.36%

--Year-to-date it is down 1338.26 points or 6.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1728ET