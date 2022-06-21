Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.38% Higher at 19257.29 -- Data Talk

06/21/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 73.66 points or 0.38% today to 19257.29


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 326.81 points or 1.73% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 30, 2022

--Off 12.81% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 12.81% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.73% from its 52-week low of 18930.48 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 4.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.81% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.73% from its 2022 closing low of 18930.48 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.10%

--Year-to-date it is down 1965.55 points or 9.26%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:56pU.S. stocks jump 2% after recent selloff; yen drops vs dollar
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 97.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.38% Higher at 19257.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.17% Lower at 99684.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.68% Higher at 48104.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.59% Lower at 86545.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:29pTSX gains for second day, led by energy shares
RE
04:25pU.S. stocks jump 2% after recent selloff; yen drops vs dollar
RE
04:18pWall Street gains over 2% in broad rebound
RE
04:00pMegacap, energy shares lead resurgent Wall Street
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nordex SE: Nordex Group starts 2022 with sales of EUR 933 million
2Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, American Tower, Bohoo, DoorDash, Intel...
4Futures jump after worst week for S&P 500 since March 2020
5FlatexDEGIRO concretises guidance for 2022; half-year consolidated resu..

HOT NEWS