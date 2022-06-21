S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.38% Higher at 19257.29 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 73.66 points or 0.38% today to 19257.29

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 326.81 points or 1.73% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 30, 2022

--Off 12.81% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 12.81% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.73% from its 52-week low of 18930.48 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 4.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.81% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 1.73% from its 2022 closing low of 18930.48 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.10%

--Year-to-date it is down 1965.55 points or 9.26%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

