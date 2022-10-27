S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.38% Higher at 19352.11 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 72.35 points or 0.38% today to 19352.11

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 772.82 points or 4.16% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 12.38% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 12.38% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.29% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.38% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.29% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.92%

--Year-to-date it is down 1870.73 points or 8.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

