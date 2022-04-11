Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
Latest News
Latest News 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.38% Lower at 21790.49 -- Data Talk

04/11/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 83.86 points or 0.38% today to 21790.49


--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 1.34% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 1.34% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 14.50% from its 52-week low of 19031.64 hit Thursday, April 22, 2021

--Rose 13.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.34% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.07% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 567.65 points or 2.67%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 1735ET

