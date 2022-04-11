S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.38% Lower at 21790.49 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 83.86 points or 0.38% today to 21790.49
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Off 1.34% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Off 1.34% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 14.50% from its 52-week low of 19031.64 hit Thursday, April 22, 2021
--Rose 13.48% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.34% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 6.07% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.46%
--Year-to-date it is up 567.65 points or 2.67%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-11-22 1735ET