S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.40% Higher at 20181.92 -- Data Talk

05/19/2022 | 10:38pm BST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 80.54 points or 0.40% today to 20181.92


--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 8.63% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 8.63% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.35% from its 52-week low of 19527.30 hit Friday, May 21, 2021

--Rose 3.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.63% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.45% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.79%

--Year-to-date it is down 1040.92 points or 4.90%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-22 1737ET

