S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 20504.15 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 83.17 points or 0.40% today to 20504.15
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Snaps a four trading day winning streak
--Off 0.40% from its record close of 20587.32 hit Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Off 0.40% from its 52-week high of 20587.32 hit Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021
--Up 31.60% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 22.55% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.40% from its 2021 closing high of 20587.32 hit Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021
--Up 18.27% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 1.07%
--Year-to-date it is up 3070.79 points or 17.61%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
