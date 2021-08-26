S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 20504.15 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 83.17 points or 0.40% today to 20504.15

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 0.40% from its record close of 20587.32 hit Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.40% from its 52-week high of 20587.32 hit Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Up 31.60% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 22.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.40% from its 2021 closing high of 20587.32 hit Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021

--Up 18.27% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 3070.79 points or 17.61%

