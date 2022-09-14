S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.41% Higher at 19726.14 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 80.74 points or 0.41% today to 19726.14

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 10.69% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 10.69% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.62% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.69% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.62% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.05%

--Year-to-date it is down 1496.70 points or 7.05%

