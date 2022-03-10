Log in
Latest News
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.41% Higher at 21581.70 -- Data Talk

03/10/2022 | 05:39pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 88.47 points or 0.41% today to 21581.70


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 349.67 points or 1.65% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

--Off 0.86% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Off 0.86% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 15.85% from its 52-week low of 18628.29 hit Wednesday, March 24, 2021

--Rose 14.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.10% from its 2022 closing high of 21604.19 hit Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022

--Up 5.05% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.16%

--Year-to-date it is up 358.86 points or 1.69%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1738ET

HOT NEWS