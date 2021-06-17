Log in
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 20144.04 -- Data Talk

06/17/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 86.92 points or 0.43% today to 20144.04

--Fourth highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 31, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 87.28 points or 0.43% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 13, 2021

--Off 0.43% from its record close of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.43% from its 52-week high of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 32.62% from its 52-week low of 15188.98 hit Friday, June 26, 2020

--Rose 30.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.43% from its 2021 closing high of 20231.32 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 16.19% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 2710.68 points or 15.55%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-21 1724ET

