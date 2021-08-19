Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 20215.36 -- Data Talk

08/19/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 86.75 points or 0.43% today to 20215.36

--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 338.65 points or 1.65% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 1.65% from its record close of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 27, 2021

--Off 1.65% from its 52-week high of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 29.75% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct 30, 2020

--Rose 21.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.65% from its 2021 closing high of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 16.60% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.36%

--Year-to-date it is up 2782.00 points or 15.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-21 1758ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:59pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 20215.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:58pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.45% Higher at 117164.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:58pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.71% Lower at 51099.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:58pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.61% Lower at 66681.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.44% to 88.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:38pTSX posts longest losing streak since February last year
RE
04:37pTSX posts longest losing streak since February last year
RE
12:38pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.54% Lower at 4124.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.40% Lower at 3605.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pDAX Ends 1.25% Lower at 15765.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. : ROBINHOOD MARKETS : 'Ghost town' fears send Robinhood sliding as trading frenzy fizz..
2Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3Europe shares mark biggest daily drop in a month as miners, luxury stocks tumble
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : forecast beats expectations, but talks on $40 billion Arm deal take longer than ..
5Taper talk, Delta cases push down oil, boost dollar

HOT NEWS