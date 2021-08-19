S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 20215.36 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 86.75 points or 0.43% today to 20215.36

--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 338.65 points or 1.65% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 1.65% from its record close of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 27, 2021

--Off 1.65% from its 52-week high of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 29.75% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct 30, 2020

--Rose 21.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.65% from its 2021 closing high of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 16.60% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.36%

--Year-to-date it is up 2782.00 points or 15.96%

