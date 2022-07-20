S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 19020.67 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 82.96 points or 0.44% today to 19020.67

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 691.61 points or 3.77% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 21, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, May 30, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Off 13.88% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 13.88% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.77% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.88% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.77% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.84%

--Year-to-date it is down 2202.17 points or 10.38%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

