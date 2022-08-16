Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 20269.97 -- Data Talk

08/16/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 89.37 points or 0.44% today to 20269.97


--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 691.67 points or 3.53% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, July 21, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 12 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 8.23% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Off 8.23% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.59% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 0.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.23% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.59% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.93%

--Year-to-date it is down 952.87 points or 4.49%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 98.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 20269.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.43% Higher at 113512.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.34% Higher at 48801.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 124787.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:19pDow, S&P 500 climb as upbeat results from Walmart, others boost optimism
RE
05:06pGlobal stocks steady, U.S. Treasury yields rise as recession worries persist
RE
04:53pSkeptical on U.S. stocks, equity hedge funds sit out market rally
RE
04:43pTSX advances for fifth day as investors eye peak inflation
RE
04:35pNASDAQ Composite Falls 0.19% to 13102.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TKH N : INTERIM RESULTS 2022
2Walmart expects smaller profit drop as discounts drive demand
3Analysis-Ben & Jerry's Unilever fight shows risks of ceding control
4Delivery Hero sees 7% quarter-on-quarter growth in Q3 gross merchandise..
5Sonova revises FY 2022/23 outlook due to subdued market  and ongoing in..

HOT NEWS