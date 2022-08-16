S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 20269.97 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 89.37 points or 0.44% today to 20269.97

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 691.67 points or 3.53% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, July 21, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 12 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 8.23% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Off 8.23% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.59% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 0.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.23% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.59% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.93%

--Year-to-date it is down 952.87 points or 4.49%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1736ET