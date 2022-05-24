S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 20286.20 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 88.59 points or 0.44% today to 20286.20

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 184.82 points or 0.92% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 8.15% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.15% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.69% from its 52-week low of 19564.12 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 3.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.15% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.98% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 936.64 points or 4.41%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1736ET