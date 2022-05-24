Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 20286.20 -- Data Talk

05/24/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 88.59 points or 0.44% today to 20286.20


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 184.82 points or 0.92% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 8.15% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.15% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.69% from its 52-week low of 19564.12 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 3.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.15% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.98% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 936.64 points or 4.41%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.03% Higher at 91271.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.14% Lower at 51304.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 110580.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 20286.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:02pStocks tumble on growth concerns, bond yields slip
RE
05:01pADRs End Lower; Barclays, Orange Trade Actively
DJ
04:47pToronto market rises, led by resource and financial shares
RE
04:42pOh Snap! Social media stocks lose billions after Snapchat parent warning
RE
04:34pS&P 500, Nasdaq slide as weak economic data, dire outlooks stoke recession fears
RE
04:32pToronto market rises, led by resource and financial shares
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chubb, Glencore, Metlife, Moonpig, Salesforce...
2Stocks tumble on growth concerns, bond yields slip
3Oh Snap! Social media stocks lose billions after Snapchat parent warnin..
4UK stocks hit by global gloom, windfall tax threat for utilities
5S&P 500, Nasdaq slide as weak economic data, dire outlooks stoke recess..

HOT NEWS