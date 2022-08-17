S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.44% Lower at 20181.44 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 88.53 points or 0.44% today to 20181.44

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day winning streak

--Off 8.63% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.63% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.11% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 0.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.63% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.11% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.48%

--Year-to-date it is down 1041.40 points or 4.91%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-22 1736ET