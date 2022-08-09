S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 19578.30 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 90.87 points or 0.46% today to 19578.30

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 11.36% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.36% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.82% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.36% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.82% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 1644.54 points or 7.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 1750ET