Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 19578.30 -- Data Talk

08/09/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 90.87 points or 0.46% today to 19578.30


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 11.36% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.36% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.82% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.36% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.82% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 1644.54 points or 7.75%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 1750ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:51pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 19578.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:51pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.23% Higher at 108651.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.24% Lower at 47241.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.64% Lower at 121920.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pNovavax tumbles 30% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits outlook
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.01% to 98.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:50pToronto market gives back some recent gains as tech weighs
RE
04:39pArgentina's central bank likely to raise interest rate this week, say traders
RE
04:34pNASDAQ Composite Falls 1.19% to 12493.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:34pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Falls 0.42% to 4122.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptoverse: Blockchain bridges fall into troubled waters
2SANOFI : UBS gives a Neutral rating
3Dreaded 'down rounds' shave billions off startup valuations
4Stocks stay at five-week highs as U.S. CPI awaited for Fed bets
5Australia's NAB warns of higher costs again, shares slip

HOT NEWS