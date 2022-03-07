S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 21304.40 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 98.03 points or 0.46% today to 21304.40

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 2.13% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Off 2.13% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 15.42% from its 52-week low of 18457.78 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 15.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.39% from its 2022 closing high of 21604.19 hit Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022

--Up 3.70% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 81.56 points or 0.38%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 1755ET