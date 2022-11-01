S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.47% Higher at 19517.71 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 91.57 points or 0.47% today to 19517.71

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 11.63% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 7.20% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 1705.13 points or 8.03%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1729ET