S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.47% Higher at 19517.71 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 91.57 points or 0.47% today to 19517.71
--Up seven of the past eight trading days
--Off 11.63% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
--Off 11.63% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 7.20% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 7.80% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 11.63% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 7.20% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 1705.13 points or 8.03%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-01-22 1729ET