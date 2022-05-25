S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.48% Higher at 20383.75 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 97.55 points or 0.48% today to 20383.75

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 282.37 points or 1.40% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 19, 2022 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 7.71% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Off 7.71% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.48% from its 52-week low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Rose 3.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.71% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.48% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.82%

--Year-to-date it is down 839.09 points or 3.95%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

