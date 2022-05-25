Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.48% Higher at 20383.75 -- Data Talk

05/25/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 97.55 points or 0.48% today to 20383.75


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 282.37 points or 1.40% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 19, 2022 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 7.71% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Off 7.71% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.48% from its 52-week low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Rose 3.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.71% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 3.48% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.82%

--Year-to-date it is down 839.09 points or 3.95%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.26% to 94.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.48% Higher at 20383.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 110579.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.81% Higher at 51717.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pGlobal shares rise after Fed meeting notes hint at future rate hikes
RE
04:53pMusk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal, scraps margin loan
RE
04:41pTSX rises for fourth day as bank earnings beat estimates
RE
04:40pTSX rises for fourth day as bank earnings beat estimates
RE
04:31pNvidia shares drop on disappointing revenue outlook and China, Russia obstacles
RE
04:29pREFILE-US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies as Fed minutes meet expectations
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..
2REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies as Fed minutes meet expectations
3Woodside expects LNG prices to remain high for next few years
4Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Deere & Co, Homeserve, JPMorgan, Tes..
5Costco earnings to stand out as Americans shop more at warehouse clubs

HOT NEWS