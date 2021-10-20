S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.48% Higher at 21188.19 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 101.20 points or 0.48% today to 21188.19

--A new record close

--Up for 11 consecutive trading days

--Up 1135.94 points or 5.66% over the last 11 trading days

--Largest 11 day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, when the market rose for 11 straight trading days

--Up 12 of the past 13 trading days

--Up 35.99% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 30.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 22.21% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.57%

--Year-to-date it is up 3754.83 points or 21.54%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

