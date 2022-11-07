S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.49% Higher at 19545.91 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 96.10 points or 0.49% today to 19545.91

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 304.69 points or 1.58% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Off 11.51% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Off 11.51% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.36% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 9.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.51% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.36% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1676.93 points or 7.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1734ET