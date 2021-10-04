S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 20052.25 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 98.62 points or 0.49% today to 20052.25

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 3.69% from its record close of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 3.69% from its 52-week high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 28.70% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 22.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.69% from its 2021 closing high of 20821.43 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 15.66% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 2618.89 points or 15.02%

