S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.50% Higher at 22087.22 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 109.39 points or 0.50% today to 22087.22

--A new record close

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 21, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Up 18.11% from its 52-week low of 18700.67 hit Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Rose 18.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.51% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 864.38 points or 4.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

