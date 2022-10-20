S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.51% Lower at 18579.29 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 95.11 points or 0.51% today to 18579.29

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 218.89 points or 1.16% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Off 15.88% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 15.88% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.05% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Down 12.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.88% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.05% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.73%

--Year-to-date it is down 2643.55 points or 12.46%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1730ET