S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.52% Higher at 20928.21 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 109.12 points or 0.52% today to 20928.21

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 137.48 points or 0.66% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 5.25% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 5.25% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.24% from its 52-week low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Rose 4.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.25% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.24% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 294.63 points or 1.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 1736ET