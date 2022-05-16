S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.53% Higher at 20206.41 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 106.60 points or 0.53% today to 20206.41

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 507.36 points or 2.58% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Off 8.52% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Off 8.52% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.07% from its 52-week low of 19417.03 hit Wednesday, May 19, 2021

--Rose 3.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.52% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 2.58% from its 2022 closing low of 19699.05 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.68%

--Year-to-date it is down 1016.43 points or 4.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

