S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.54% Higher at 21344.65 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 114.97 points or 0.54% today to 21344.65

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 806.43 points or 3.93% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point gain since Wednesday, April 29, 2020

--Largest five day percentage gain since Thursday, March 11, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 1.95% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov 12, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Off 1.95% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov 12, 2021

--Up 23.12% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 21.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.95% from its 2021 closing high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 23.12% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 3911.29 points or 22.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1738ET