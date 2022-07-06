S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.55% Lower at 18729.66 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 104.50 points or 0.55% today to 18729.66

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 299.20 points or 1.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 15.20% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Off 15.20% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.07% from its 52-week low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 7.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.20% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 0.07% from its 2022 closing low of 18717.12 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2493.18 points or 11.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1737ET