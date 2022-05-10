S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.55% Lower at 19890.06 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 109.63 points or 0.55% today to 19890.06

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 1294.89 points or 6.11% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point decline since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Largest four day percentage decline since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, April 26, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 9.95% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Off 9.95% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.09% from its 52-week low of 19107.77 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 3.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.95% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.20%

--Year-to-date it is down 1332.78 points or 6.28%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

