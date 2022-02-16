S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.55% Lower at 21383.64 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 118.91 points or 0.55% today to 21383.64

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 1.77% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 1.77% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 18.40% from its 52-week low of 18060.26 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 16.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.02% from its 2022 closing high of 21604.19 hit Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022

--Up 4.09% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.35%

--Year-to-date it is up 160.80 points or 0.76%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

