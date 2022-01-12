S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.56% Higher at 21395.00 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 120.19 points or 0.56% today to 21395.00

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 322.68 points or 1.53% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 1.72% from its record close of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Off 1.72% from its 52-week high of 21768.53 hit Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Up 23.41% from its 52-week low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 19.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 1.69% from its 2022 closing low of 21039.66 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 172.16 points or 0.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

