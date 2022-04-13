S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.56% Higher at 21838.02 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 122.61 points or 0.56% today to 21838.02

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 4, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 1.13% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 1.13% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 14.75% from its 52-week low of 19031.64 hit Thursday, April 22, 2021

--Rose 13.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.13% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.30% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.24%

--Year-to-date it is up 615.18 points or 2.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-22 1741ET