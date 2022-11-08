S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.59% Higher at 19660.31 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 114.40 points or 0.59% today to 19660.31
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 419.09 points or 2.18% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022
--Off 10.99% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
--Off 10.99% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 7.99% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 8.96% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.99% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 7.99% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 1.21%
--Year-to-date it is down 1562.53 points or 7.36%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
