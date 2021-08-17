S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.59% Lower at 20363.59 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 119.83 points or 0.59% today to 20363.59

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 190.42 points or 0.93% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 0.93% from its record close of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Off 0.93% from its 52-week high of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 30.70% from its 52-week low of 15580.64 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 22.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.93% from its 2021 closing high of 20554.01 hit Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021

--Up 17.46% from its 2021 closing low of 17337.02 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 2930.23 points or 16.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

