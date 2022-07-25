S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 19104.48 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 121.56 points or 0.64% today to 19104.48

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 13.50% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Off 13.50% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.23% from its 52-week low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 5.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.50% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 4.23% from its 2022 closing low of 18329.06 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 2118.36 points or 9.98%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 1736ET