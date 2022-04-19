S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 22018.82 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 140.41 points or 0.64% today to 22018.82

--Fifth highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 21, 2022

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 303.41 points or 1.40% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, March 22, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 0.31% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, April 4, 2022

--Off 0.31% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 15.70% from its 52-week low of 19031.64 hit Thursday, April 22, 2021

--Rose 15.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.31% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.18% from its 2022 closing low of 20544.11 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.59%

--Year-to-date it is up 795.98 points or 3.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 1754ET